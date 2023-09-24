Man dies after being attacked by swarm of bees in Kentucky

Sept. 24 (UPI) — A Kentucky man has died of respiratory failure after being attacked by a swarm of bees while on his porch in Kentucky.

Michael Alford, 59, of Dizney, Ky., was moving a bag of potting soil on Monday when he was swarmed by bees that were inside the bag.

His family administered CPR until first responders arrived. Alford was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Harlan County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

Deputy Coroner John Jones said Alford had underlying health issues that likely played a factor in his death.

Between 2011 and 2021 there were 788 deaths related to hornet, wasp and bee stings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 84% of those deaths were in men.

The most deaths occurred in 2017 when more than 80 people were killed as a result of stings.

Alford had lived his entire life in Harlan County, Ky., according to his obituary.

His pastimes included four-wheeling, playing piano, collecting knives and whittling.

He is survived by his wife, Chi-Chi Margalene “Margo” Hughes Alford, three children and 11 grandchildren.