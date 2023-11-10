National Toy Hall of Fame inducts Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards

Nov. 10 (UPI) — The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York has announced its inductees for this year: baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher Price Corn-Popper and Nerf.

The hall of fame, part of the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, said the Fisher-Price Corn Popper was chosen by popular vote from a special field of “Forgotten Five” toys.

The other three inductees were chosen from 12 finalists, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship, Choose Your Own Adventure books and Ken.

Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator at the museum, said each toy inducted this year brings its own unique form of play.

“Baseball cards encourage lifelong playing and collection,” he said. “Cabbage Patch Kids continue to encourage imagination and storytelling for kids. Fisher-Price Corn Popper, which is a forgotten finalist no longer, is a great activity for toddlers. Nerf toys are designed for indoor and outdoor activity, and they often find kids and grownups playing together.”