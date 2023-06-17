Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7

June 17 (UPI) — An Ohio man was charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his young sons on Friday, after police found him at the scene of a triple homicide.

Chad Doerman, 32, was charged in the killings of his three young sons. His arrest came after a young girl was seen running in the street, screaming that her father “was killing everyone.”

Prosecutors allege that Doerman lined up his three young sons, aged 3, 4 and 7, and “executed” them with a rifle in a planned attack, according to NBC News.

The Clermont Sheriff’s office said that they received a call on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. from a woman saying “her babies had been shot.” When police arrived at the residence, they found Doerman sitting on a doorstep.

The police discovered the three boys in the yard and performed life saving measures, but all three died at the scene.

The mother was reportedly shot in the hand and was transported to University Hospital in Cincinnati for the non-life-threatening injury.

David Gast, with the Clermont County prosecutor’s office, said Doerman planned out the events.

“In an act of just incomprehensible cruelty the father that stands before you lined up his three young boys and he executed them in his own home with a rifle,” Gast said, according to NBC News.

“We know that one of the boys was able to flee into a field near the home and again we know from his admission, (the) father hunted that boy down, drug him back to the property, and executed him in front of witnesses,” Gast added.