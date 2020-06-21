Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man walking along Interstate 15 was hit by a vehicle just after 1 a.m. Sunday, and Utah Highway Patrol is investigating what they say is an “active, evolving scene.”

UHP Trooper Valdez said the pedestrian, who is alive but whose current condition is unknown, is being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

The driver of the vehicle sustained “lacerations to his extremities,” and Valdez said he believes the driver’s arms were injured in the collision with the pedestrian.

It isn’t yet known why the man was walking on the freeway.

The incident occurred north of Center Street in Orem, and the northbound lanes of I-15 have been shut down temporarily while the scene is investigated.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.