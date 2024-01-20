Philadelphia police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters

Jan. 19 (UPI) — After a 3-month-old baby girl was abandoned during a suspected shoplifting incident at a Philadelphia Walmart Thursday, police said they think they now know the child’s identity.

A law enforcement official told The Philadelphia Inquirer that they are in touch with one of the child’s parents, who they think was not involved in the alleged Walmart shoplifting incident.

Store security confronted the three suspects — two Black men and a white woman — Thursday evening for allegedly shoplifting at a northeast Philadelphia Walmart Supercenter.

Police officers responded to a report of a theft and arrived at the store at about 11 p.m. EST. By that time, the suspects had fled the scene, but security guards found they left the child behind.

The child was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further evaluation.

Police have said the condition of the child is good. No other physical descriptions of the suspects have yet to be released.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260, or to submit an anonymous tip through PPD’s tip line at 215-686-8477.