Pope Francis’ condition continues to improve, Vatican says

ROME, Feb. 28, 2025 (UPI) — Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for two weeks with double pneumonia, is continuing to improve, according to the Vatican, which said he spent Thursday alternating between high-flow oxygen therapy and a Ventimask.

“The Holy Father’s clinical condition has continued to improve during the day,” the Vatican said in a statement.

“In view of the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability will be needed in order to determine the prognosis.”

The pope was hospitalized Feb. 14 due to a respiratory tract infection. While in the hospital, his condition deteriorated. He experienced some kidney failure and was listed in critical condition, which prompted the Vatican to hold a rosary for Francis’ health in St. Peter’s Square earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Vatican said the 88-year-old pontiff shows “signs of improvement, with his kidney issues subsiding.”

His press office said the pope’s morning on Thursday was dedicated to “respiratory physiotherapy, alternating it with rest.”

In the afternoon, he underwent a second session of physiotherapy, prayed in the chapel of the private apartment on the 10th floor of a special suite of rooms, received the Eucharist — which involves the sharing of bread and wine — and then “devoted himself to work activities.”