Utah Army National Guard’s 142nd Military Intelligence Battalion deploying to Middle East

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) —The Utah Army National Guard’s 142nd Military Intelligence Battalion is heading to the Middle East.

Approximately 20 Guard members will depart early Saturday morning and spend the next month training stateside before heading overseas for a year.

During their deployment, the soldiers will be conducting human intelligence and counter-intelligence operations while working as foreign language specialists in support of the “Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve,” according to the UANG.

“I’m extremely proud of the Soldiers that are headed out on this mission,” said Lt. Col. Jason Adamson, Commander for the 142nd MI Battalion. “They have worked tirelessly to prepare themselves to support one another and are a true testament to what it means to be a Citizen Soldier.”