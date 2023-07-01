Pornhub blocks users in Virginia, as in Utah, following new age verification law

July 1 (UPI) — Starting Saturday, July 1, the popular pornography website Pornhub will be blocked for users with Virginia-based IP addresses, after a new state law requires users to submit government identification to verify their age before accessing adult content.

Pornhub blocked Utah users in May, for the same reason.

In Virginia, the legislation was signed into law in May and went into effect on Saturday. Users who go to the website will be met with a message opposing the legislation, accompanied by a video featuring porn actress Cherie Deville reading it, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

“As you may know, your elected officials in Virginia are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website,” the statement reads. “While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.”

Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, told the Virginia Mercury in March that the legislation sought to address what he called the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography.

Users can either upload copies of government-issued identification or other unspecified commercial technology to prove they are of age.

The law applies to any website where 33.3% or more of the content is “material harmful to minors.”

“I believe that children should be protected from pornography and I want to make sure that we do that,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in May when he signed the legislation.

Those who violate the new policies could be subject to civil liabilities.

Virginia becomes the second such state to institute a law, after Utah passed a similar bill in March.