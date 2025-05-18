Pres. Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

DELAWARE, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his personal office.

And the cancer has metastasized to his bones.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” says a statement released by his personal office and reported by news agencies including CNN, The New York Times, NPR, CBS and NBC.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The statement continued, saying that “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden, 82, and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement says.

Doctors removed a cancerous skin lesion from his chest while he was president in February 2023.

Biden’s son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015.

