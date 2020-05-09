Rock legend Little Richard dead at 87

May 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Richard, one of the pioneers of the rock and roll music scene, died Saturday. He was 87.

The flamboyant entertainer’s passing was confirmed by his son, Danny Penniman.

A cause of death was not released.

Little Richard burst into American music scene in the mid-1950s, starting with the smash hit, “Tutti Frutti” in 1956.

In the months that followed, the cranked out a series of chart topping songs, including “Long Tall Sally”, “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly”.

Richards was born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia in 1932.