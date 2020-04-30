Salt Lake City police seek public’s help locating missing, endangered woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

Olivia Graham, who has mental disabilities, was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Park. She may have been with a Caucasian man with long hair, who was nicknamed “Smiles” or “Nicky.”

Graham was last seen wearing Spandex tie dye shorts and a black tank top. She has a lip piercing and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000. The case number is 20-74468.