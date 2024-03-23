One person hospitalized with serious burns in Syracuse house fire, dog revived by EMS team

SYRACUSE, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was hospitalized after suffering serious burns Saturday in a Syracuse house fire.
A small dog was also rescued.
Firefighters from Syracuse, Layton, North Davis County and Hill Air Force Base were called to a home at 2345 S. Bluff Road about 1:23 p.m.
“The first arriving crews found heavy fire in the garage as well as an occupant, who had suffered burns,” according to a Syracuse Fire Department press release.
“The occupant was transferred to a local hospital and is in stable condition. There were no other injuries,” the release said.
“Firefighters had a hard time controlling the fire due to high wind conditions,” which spread flames from the garage to the house and ultimately through the roof.
“Current property loss is estimated at $400K.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the release said.
A small dog, apparently suffering from smoke inhalation, was removed from the home and given oxygen by EMS workers.
The pet’s owner told Gephardt Daily “Sadie” would to be fine.