One person hospitalized with serious burns in Syracuse house fire, dog revived by EMS team

SYRACUSE, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was hospitalized after suffering serious burns Saturday in a Syracuse house fire.

A small dog was also rescued.

Firefighters from Syracuse, Layton, North Davis County and Hill Air Force Base were called to a home at 2345 S. Bluff Road about 1:23 p.m.

“The first arriving crews found heavy fire in the garage as well as an occupant, who had suffered burns,” according to a Syracuse Fire Department press release.

“The occupant was transferred to a local hospital and is in stable condition. There were no other injuries,” the release said.

“Firefighters had a hard time controlling the fire due to high wind conditions,” which spread flames from the garage to the house and ultimately through the roof.

Photo courtesy Syracuse Fire Department

“Current property loss is estimated at $400K.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the release said.

A small dog, apparently suffering from smoke inhalation, was removed from the home and given oxygen by EMS workers.

The pet’s owner told Gephardt Daily “Sadie” would to be fine.