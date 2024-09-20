Six firefighters critically injured in California crash

IRVINE, California, Sept. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight California firefighters were injured Thursday night, six of them critically, when the truck they were traveling in overturned after striking a guardrail on the 241 Freeway outside Irvine.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 6:45 p.m. when the driver of the Orange County Fire Authority vehicle swerved to avoid a ladder that was lying in the road.

“We ask you to pray for our firefighters and their families,” said OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy. “This is the beginning of a long road for many of those firefighters and our fire departments.”

At least one firefighter had to be flown by medical helicopter to a So Cal hospital; seven others were transported by ground ambulances.

The OCFA’s Santiago Hand Crew had just finished a 12-hour shift battling the massive Airport Fire, Fennessy said. The fire has destroyed 80 homes and charred more than 23,000 acres since breaking out Monday afternoon. As of Thursday night, the blaze was only 19% contained.