Six teens injured during shooting at El Paso house party

July 8 (UPI) — Six teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a large house party on Friday night in El Paso, Texas, authorities said.

The shooting occurred as more than 100 teens were attending a party at a house in the 4500 block of Swan Drive in a neighborhood near River Bend Drive, according to the El Paso Times.

El Paso police said that the shooting occurred after a group of uninvited guests arrived.

Six of the victims were taken to hospitals with wounds not believed to be life threatening.

Police said that the wounded were identified as Michelle Lopez, 18, Cristina Solis, 18, three 16-year-old boys, two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl.

The department’s gang unit is assisting with the investigation, according to KVIA.