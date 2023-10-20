Suspicious package shuts down eastbound SR-201 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious package shut down eastbound lanes on state Route 201 between Redwood Road and 900 West for about a half-hour Friday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The ramps from Interstate 215 to eastbound SR-201 were closed while a bomb squad investigated, UHP stated on social media at 9:11 a.m.

A 9:30 a.m. update said the incident had been cleared and all lanes/ramps had reopened. The package was determined to be either an inactive or fake grenade.

