The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers options to returning missionaries as COVID-19 limits reassignments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are working to let Church members know of any changes caused by the impact of COVID-19 worldwide.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent to all Latter-day Saints notifying them of the limitations regarding reassignment of missionaries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has required many adjustments to missionary service, including the need for large numbers of missionaries to return to the United States and Canada from around the world,” the letter begins. “The ability to reassign these missionaries — even on a temporary basis — has now become more limited by changing conditions.”

Acknowledging the “measure of uncertainty for many missionaries and their families” this has created, the letter goes on to say the Church is now making two opportunities available for missionary service for those who have returned and are waiting for reassignment or who may still be required to return to the United States and Canada.

Each opportunity requires a temporary release prior to reassignment.

The letter concludes:

“We are confident that missionaries and prospective missionaries will seek the counsel of parents, priesthood leaders and the Lord as they consider their future missionary service.

“Please know of our deep love for missionaries and their families as we all continue to participate in this great work together.”

The options, as well as opportunities for prospective missionaries and missionaries beginning their service, are shown below:

Adjustments to Missionary Service: United States and Canada

March 31, 2020

Missionaries returning to the U.S. and Canada from international assignments Missionaries from the U.S. and Canada currently participating in online MTC training Temporarily released and choose by April 30, 2020 to be: Reinstated either to original or temporary assignment* as soon as conditions allow (with original end date); OR Returned to service within 12–18 months (with new end date) Choose by April 30, 2020 to be: Released after online MTC training and reinstated to either original or temporary assignment* as soon as conditions allow (with original end date); OR Released and return to service within 12–18 months (with new end date) Currently under call but have not begun online MTC training Prospective missionaries Choose by April 30, 2020 to: Begin online MTC training as scheduled and begin service in either original or temporary assignment* as soon as conditions allow (with original end date); OR Delay mission and begin service within 12–18 months (with new end date) Choose to: Submit application, receive mission call, begin service in either original or temporary assignment* as soon as conditions allow (with original end date); OR Delay and submit missionary application at a later date

*Specific mission assignments will be determined by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Additional communication will be provided to stake presidents, including information about senior missionaries.

Adjustments to Missionary Service: Countries Outside the U.S. and Canada

March 31, 2020

Missionaries returning to their home countries Missionaries currently in online MTC training or under call Will be reassigned* to a mission in their home country and return to service as soon as conditions allow Will complete online MTC training and begin service in a mission in their home country as soon as conditions allow Prospective missionaries For all missionaries from countries outside the U. S. and Canada: Choose to: Submit missionary application, receive mission call, complete online MTC training, and begin service in a mission in their home country as soon as conditions allow; OR Delay and submit missionary application at a later date The missionary’s original end date would remain unchanged

Until conditions change, all prospective missionaries will be assigned to their home countries

*Specific mission assignments will be determined by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Additional communication will be provided to stake presidents, including information about senior missionaries.