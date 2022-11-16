Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign

PALM BEACH, Fla. Nov. 15 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump announced his third presidential run on Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago residence, after hinting at it for months, saying he is officially a Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

“In order to make America great again, I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump announced Tuesday to a crowded ballroom.

“This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign,” Trump said. “This is a task for a great movement. This is not for any one individual. This is a job for tens of thousands of people working together.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted a message on Truth Social, saying “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” He also told a rally in Ohio last week that he had a big announcement to make on Tuesday.

Trump’s presidential announcement comes after many in the Republican Party urged the former president to postpone his campaign until after next month’s Georgia Senate runoff. The announcement also comes as Trump faces a host of criminal and civil investigations.

The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.

He is also being probed by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors are also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.

On Oct. 21, he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Trump, 76, has also been sued by a former Elle columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her in a department store in the 1990s, for defamation after he questioned the credibility of her claims.

Some aides have suggested the former president believes that declaring his candidacy would shield him from the probes, according to ABC News. Many legal experts, however, say a run would not result in any special protections for the former president.

Trump also may have to contend with the possibility of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenging him for the nomination. DeSantis, 44, easily won re-election last week, as the victory could well become a springboard to a 2024 White House bid for the Florida conservative.

DeSantis has already begun to gain support among some Republican politicians, who were disappointed with the poor showing of many Trump-endorsed candidates in the midterm elections.