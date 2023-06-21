U.S. Coast Guard: ‘Underwater noises’ detected in search for missing sub

June 21 (UPI) — A Canadian maritime surveillance plane searching the North Atlantic for a submersible that went missing over the weekend has “detected underwater noises,” authorities said early Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the development in the search for the Titan submersible on Twitter, stating the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 aircraft were within the Atlantic Ocean search area.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

Canadian and American authorities have been searching for the 21-foot research submersible with five people onboard since it went missing Sunday while en route to explore the wreckage of the infamous Titanic passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912.

The U.S. Coast Guard was first notified about the submersible at 5:40 p.m. EDT Sunday, nearly three hours after the vessel was to resurface following its dive to the Titanic wreckage some 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Mass.,