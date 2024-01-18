Snowmobile fatality in Wasatch County under investigation

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details in the death of a snowmobiler Wednesday afternoon.

“On Jan. 17, 2024, at approximately 3 p.m. Wasatch County Fire, Search and Rescue and law enforcement responded to a snowmobile accident near Daniels Summit,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in an 8 p.m. press release.

“The snowmobiler, an adult female, tragically passed away.

“The incident is under investigation and we are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

The sheriff’s office said “no names are being released” due to the ongoing investigation and pending notification to the family of the deceased.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”