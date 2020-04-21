Up to $5k reward offered in South Salt Lake apartment complex fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the April 16 fire at the Shenandoah Apartment Complex.

The reward was announced Monday by the South Salt Lake Fire Department, South Salt Lake Police Department, and The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Fire crews responded to the apartment complex, at 380 E. 3360 South, at 3:07 a.m. Damage from the blaze is estimated at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000, the SSL Fire Department at 801-483-6043, or the ATF Hotline at 888-ATF-FIRE (888-283-3473).

Information can also be emailed to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.