Update: Police ID woman, man found dead in Midvale apartment

MIDVALE, Utah, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released the names of two people found deceased at a Midvale apartment complex Friday afternoon.

They have been identified as Miranda Schachinger, 26, and Isaac Andre Renfro, 26, both of Midvale.

Their bodies were found hours after Unified Police officers responded to a report of domestic violence and shots fired at Candlestick Lane Apartments, 170 E. 7800 South.

Neighbors called the police at about 10:30 a.m., and residents of the complex were evacuated or told to shelter in place, while a SWAT team and negotiators were brought in.

Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told reporters that at some point, the man had sent images suggesting the woman was badly injured or dead. The recipients shared the images with police.

Contact was made with the man in the apartment shortly after 12:30 p.m., after initial attempts to reach him failed. Negotiators tried to convince the man to come out.

Some time later, UPD officers heard gunfire from inside the apartment. After securing the unit, they announced just before 2 p.m. that a man and a woman, both deceased, had been found inside the apartment.