2 dead, at least 20 wounded in Miami club shooting

MIAMI, Florida, May 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least two people were killed early Sunday morning, and more than 20 others were wounded, after a mass shooting at a Miami club.

Local media is reporting that an SUV pulled up to banquet hall which had been rented out and began shooting into the crowd.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III tweeted that shooting was “targeted and cowardly” and that police are searching for the shooters.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” tweeted the director.

