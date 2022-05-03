Real Salt Lake bringing 2 of Mexico’s top clubs to Utah; Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Club Santos Laguna to battle at Rio Tinto Stadium

S ANDY, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In major news for soccer fiends, Utah’s professional soccer club Monday announced it will host two of Mexico’s dominant clubs here next month.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, and Club Santos Laguna, will battle each other at Rio Tinto Stadium, home to Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer.

PRIMETIME Sports confirms the international exhibition will take place on Wednesday, June 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium, presented by Utah Sports Commission, according to a Real Salt Lake press release. Festivities will kick off at 3:00 p.m. with a Fan Fest on the University of Utah Health Plaza along the east side of the stadium.

“Welcoming Santos Laguna and Chivas, two premier clubs in Liga MX, to Rio Tinto Stadium is such an incredible opportunity for the region,” said John Kimball, President of Real Salt Lake. “It’s a testament to the fans in Utah that Liga MX would select Utah as a destination for events like this that include clubs of such high esteem in North America.

“We look forward to their arrival, the arrival of their passionate fans, and the excitement for soccer that it will bring to Salt Lake City.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Real Salt Lake to bring another marquee soccer event to Rio Tinto Stadium,” echoed Jeff Robbins, President and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission.

“International events like this showcase globally why Utah is the state of sport and give local fans the opportunity to see the top players in North America compete.”

C hivas de Guadalajara prides itself on its Mexican heritage as the only team that fields exclusively athletes from Mexico. The club has one of the strongest records in Liga MX, with 12 league championships, four Cup titles and a CONCACAF Championship.

Santos Laguna will be making its third appearance at Rio Tinto Stadium and fourth match all-time in Utah. The Green and White Warriors have been Liga MX champion six times and have won the Campeon de Campeones , the emblematic Mexican championship match between the winners of the two most recent league champions.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday May 4, the Rio Tinto Stadium box office, or on axs.com and ticketon.com, starting at 10:00 a.m. MDT.