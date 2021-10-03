Breaking News: Police arrest suspect in shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, October 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 21-year-old University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

Police say 22-year-old Buk M. Buk was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Draper and accused of shooting and killing Lowe at a home on South Broadmoor Street on September 26.

Buk is also accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman who remains in critical condition.

Buk was booked on the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Felony discharge of a firearm

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown credited the community in identifying Lowe’s potential killer.

“We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had,” the chief said in a statement. “Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe.”

He went on to say “So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting.”

This breaking news story will be updated as new information becomes available.