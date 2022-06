COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation.

“Please help us ID the person of interest in a theft from the AT&T store,” the Department’s tweet says.

Anyone with tips is asked to give them to Officer Blaisdell, who can be reached at 801-944-7100