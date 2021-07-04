‘Downton Abbey 2’ set for March 18 theatrical release

July 4 (UPI) — The next chapter of the beloved costume drama, “Downton Abbey,” is set for theatrical release next year.

Focus Features had been planning to open the movie on Dec. 22, but has since decided to re-schedule it for March 18.

Production is expected to wrap next month.<

“Downton” creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and “My Week with Marilyn” director Simon Curtis is helming it.

The “Downton” franchise is about a wealthy family and those who serve them at their English country estate.

It began as an ITV/PBS drama series in 2010, and ended its six-season run in 2015.

The show’s original stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovernMaggie SmithMichelle DockeryJim CarterBrendan Coyle and Joanne Froggatt returned for a big-screen follow-up in 2019 and are back now for the sequel.

Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West recently joined the ensemble.

