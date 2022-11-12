Driver killed in Lehi crash involving car, cement truck

LEHI, Utah Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi police investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a passenger car and a cement truck.

Police were dispatched the scene at 2090 N. Redwood Road about 4:46 a.m.

According to a statement by Lehi PD, the driver, and lone occupant of the passenger car was fatally injured in the crash. There were no other reports of injuries.

“The cement truck was driving south on Redwood Road while the passenger car was heading east on Mountain View,” the police statement said. “It is believed the cement truck either ran a red light, or was unable to stop in time for the red light.”

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.