Inmate dead in ‘altercation’ at Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate has died after an alleged altercation at the Utah State Prison in Draper.

According to a statement released by the Utah Department of Corrections Tuesday the inmate was involved “in an altercation with another inmate Monday night.”

The incident reportedly took place in the prison’s Oquirrh Facility which is considered medium security housing.

“Family of the deceased inmate have been notified,” state statement said.

“Names will not be released at this time due to the incident being under investigation by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.”

