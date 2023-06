WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County boy missing since May 22 has been located, says a post from the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety.

The department released no additional details.

The 14-year-old boy, described as Hispanic and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, was believed to be a runaway, heading for a location in the St. George area.