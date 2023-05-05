North Ogden PD posts, removes video of fatal shooting

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The North Ogden Police Department on Thursday released doorbell and bodycam video of a fatal incident last Saturday evening.

The doorbell camera recorded Jeffrey Roberts, 66, as he approached the home of his estranged brother, Scott Roberts. Then Jeffery made a few seconds of small talk before drawing a pistol and fatally shooting his brother.

Police have revealed that Jeffrey also shot Scott’s wife, Jodi Roberts, who was seriously injured, but is expected to recover.

The doorbell video showed Jeffrey entering and leaving the residence, and telling someone on the phone to get all his money out of the bank quickly. Jeffrey then spotted North Ogden police, and raised his gun, firing multiple times at the officers before police bullets took him down on the house’s sidewalk, leaving him dead at the scene as flames began to show near the doorway. The video of the fatal shooting was not blurred.

The graphic video has since been removed from the YouTube address where it was briefly posted. No explanation was added.

The edited video, through text and photos, also showed the rifle, handgun and magazines Jeffrey Roberts had brought to the scene, and the road flares he had used to set the house on fire, ultimately leaving it a total loss. Gephardt Daily was able to capture screen shots of less disturbing images.

Screen grabs North Ogden Police video

A GoFundMe account for Jodi Roberts has been set up by Kelsey Turner, who says she is the daughter of Scott and Jodi Roberts, and says the perpetrator was Scott’s brother.

“For those of you who don’t know, my dad’s estranged brother showed up at my parents’ house, killed my dad, and set the house on fire,” the page says.

“My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort.”

Scott and Jodi Roberts Photo GoFundMe

The account says it is seeking donations to help Jodi Roberts begin to rebuild.

“Because of the fire, my mom has been left with no clothes or personal items. We will be able to recover some things from the house but have been told most of the house was destroyed. Any funds donated will be used for necessities for my mom.

“My mom has really enjoyed receiving messages about my dad. I encourage people to leave a comment with their favorite Scott memory or just a message for my mom.” To check out the account, click here.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as North Ogden police release more details.