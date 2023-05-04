Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, May 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist riding north on State Street in Sandy was struck and killed Thursday afternoon when a southbound pickup truck turned left, cutting off the rider’s path.

Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt told Gephardt Daily the victim is reported to be a male of unknown age. The call came to dispatch at about 1:05 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene, 8530 S. State St., and the investigation is still in its early stages.

“The driver of the pickup truck that was making the left hand turn from southbound to eastbound remained on scene,” Moffitt said. That driver “has no reported injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The crash reconstruction team was expected to be at the site for several hours, and the roads will remain closed until that investigation is complete, Moffitt said.