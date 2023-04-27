Rash of government office burglaries investigated in 2 counties

BOX ELDER, CACHE COUNTIES, Utah, Utah, April 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Law officers in two counties are investigating continuing break-ins at government office buildings.

The latest came at the Fielding City Office, according to a Wednesday evening post on social media by the Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office. Deputies and detectives responded to the April 19 incident.

“The suspect used a metal bar to pry open a locked exterior door. Once inside, other locked interior doors were pried open. The suspect stole a lock box that contained a small amount of cash, and carried it away from the building on foot.”

The empty lock box was recovered later from the area of Highway 13 and East Factory Road. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and process evidence.

“In the past 12 months, multiple city office buildings throughout Box Elder County and Cache County have been burglarized,” the sheriff said.

“Each time the suspect(s) have specifically been looking for, or have stolen, lock boxes and cash money. It is highly probable that these cases are related, and we are working with surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

Anyone with any information or tips regarding these burglaries is asked to send the sheriff’s office a direct message through Facebook, or call Detective Bowen at 435-734-3812.

The pictures shared above are of the same suspect, one camera is night vision and the other is in color, the post says.