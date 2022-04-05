Salt Lake County mayor urges support of banning mining in Wasatch Foothills, Canyons Overlay Zone

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Council will vote Tuesday on a proposed amendment to prohibit prohibit mining and mineral extraction in the Wasatch Foothills and Canyons Overlay Zone.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has issued a statement on the topic:

“I support prohibiting mining and mineral extraction in our Wasatch Foothills and Canyons Overlay Zone (FCOZ) and urge the Salt Lake County Council to support today’s amendment,” it says.

“Our Wasatch Canyons are vital to County residents’ quality of life, and we must fight to protect them. Our canyons provide clean drinking water and mining impacts water quality and harms our air. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to preserve our canyons for both recreation enjoyment and the preservation of health.”

More than 1,000 public comments in favor of the amendment were submitted to Salt Lake County ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Wilson’s office says.

Public comment will begin at 4 p.m. and the vote will take place after.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.