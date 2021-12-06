Singer Jack Johnson schedules September 2022 stop at USANA Amphitheatre

WEST VAKKET CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has announced a 2022 tour including a stop in Utah.

The tour will stop in West Valley City at the USANA Amphitheatre on Sept. 2. The scheduled special guest for the concert is Ziggy Marley.

“It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.

The 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, and includes stops in the northeast, south and mid-America before working its way to Salt Lake City, then wrapping with the northwest and California.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at Jackjohnsonmusic.com . For Citi cardmembers, the sale starts earlier, beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday. For details, visit www.citientertainment. com

Two dollars from every ticket will support the environment, with half being directed to carbon offset projects and the other half to support the All At Once Non-Profit Partners and their environmental projects, plastic free initiatives, and food security efforts.

All At Once Non-Profit Partners will invite concert goers to support food banks and food security efforts, get involved with farm to school programs, and volunteer at community gardens. Through interactive messaging, fans will also be encouraged to reduce plastic pollution and participate in pre-show community events such as beach clean-ups. Visit www.allatonce.org for details.

See the tour’s full schedule below:

Jack Johnson 2022 Summer Tour:

June 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

June 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

June 24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion *

June 26 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

June 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

June 30 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

July 2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre *

July 3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

July 5 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage *

Aug. 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Aug. 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

Aug. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

Aug. 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

Aug. 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #

Aug. 26 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

Aug. 27 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

Aug. 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion #

Aug. 31 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

Sept. 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre #

Sept. 4 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys #

Sept. 24 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre &

Sept. 25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

Sept. 26 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater ^

Sept. 28 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl %

Oct. 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

Oct. 5 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

* With special guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# With very special guest Ziggy Marley

& With very special guest Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

% With very special guests Lake Street Dive, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

^ with special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis