SLC jaywalker sent to hospital in serious condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was sent to the hospital in serious condition after she was struck by a car while jaywalking Monday evening on 1300 south.

The incident happened at 150 West near some TRAX rails and sounded worse initially than it turned out, including a report she might have been thrown 30 feet by the impact.

“When I first heard it come over the radio I was thinking ‘Oh no,'” said Lt. Brandon Hansen, a Salt Lake City Police Department public information officer.

Turns out the woman wasn’t airborne and suffered no life-threatening injuries, he said, but was banged up enough for an ambulance ride to a local hospital. Her condition was later updated from serious to stable following the 6:30 p.m. incident.

“She was conscious, alert and somewhat rude,” Lt. Hansen said. “She was pretty mad about getting hit by a car.” The driver of the car that struck her was cooperative with officers and remained at the scene, he said.

He doesn’t face any citations, but the woman likely will, he said.

“There’s a law of the land for a reason, and crosswalks are included in the law of the land,” Hansen said. “They’re meant to indicate where we prefer you to walk to avoid injury.”

Auto-pedestrian accidents along the busy 1300 South arterial seem to be on the upswing lately, he said, especially with jaywalking.

“There are a lot of crosswalks along there,” Hansen said. “Which they appear to be ignoring.

“We’re asking that you please don’t play ‘Frogger’ on our city streets.”