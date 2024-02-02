SLC suspect accused of rape after luring victim online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man lured his victim to his home on a promise of buying her vape kit, then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Salt Lake City police booked a 34 year-old suspect, into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday morning after the late night encounter with the woman, who told police she went to his apartment to sell him a vape they had discussed online because he said he had no car.

Once at the alleged suspect’s place he began making sexual comments and she tried to leave. But he grabbed her by the shoulder, according to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court, told her not to fight back, and lifted his shirt to show a handgun tucked into his waistband.

He then forced her into a bedroom and locked the door where he allegedly sodomized and raped her twice. “The victim stated out of fear for her safety she complied with what (the suspect) told her to do because she did not want to be shot.”

The victim called police Wednesday night as she was on her way to a hospital for a rape examination, according to a probable cause affidavit. The alleged suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of forcible sodomy, aggravated kidnapping for detaining her against her will and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, all first-degree felonies.