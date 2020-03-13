Summit County announces 2 new cases of COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Health Department has announced two new cases of COVID-19.

“Both patients are adult males younger than 60 and are out-of-state visitors,” says the county’s statement on the two cases announced Friday.

“The two individuals did not travel to Summit County together. Both exhibited mild symptoms. For patient privacy reasons and in compliance with HIPAA law, no further information will be released regarding their demographics.”

The department is working to contact anyone who may have come into close contact with either of the men.

Previously announced cases in Summit County included two males, also younger than 60. One is a resident and one a visitor. Both have mild symptoms and are self-isolating, according to information shared by the Summit County Health Department.

Previously announced Utah cases include one in Weber or Morgan County, one in Davis County, and one in Summit County. Two Utah Jazz players who live in Utah were diagnosed in Oklahoma while there for a game. Theirs are counted as Oklahoma cases.

There is no evidence of community spread in Summit County or elsewhere in Utah, officials have said.