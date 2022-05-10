Freezing temps across Utah overnight could harm sensitive plants, weather service warns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Might be time to show your tomatoes you care; maybe invite ’em into the house, let ’em spend the night, or otherwise tuck them into bed on what is sure to be a brisk evening across the Beehive State.

So says the National Weather Service, Monday evening, (not exactly in those words) as it issued a warning to Utah gardeners that temperatures overnight will hit freezing or below.

“Did you plant freeze sensitive plants already?” asks the advisory issued about 7:30 p.m. on its Salt Lake City Facebook page.

“Before you go to bed tonight, here are the locations expected to see at or below freezing temperatures tonight (shaded in brown). Cover those tomatoes and peppers (and other vulnerable plants).”

The accompanying map basically covers all the state’s most populated area except for points furthest south such as St. George.