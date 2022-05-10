One transported to hospital after crash in Farr West

FARR WEST, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle accident Monday night sent one driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash, involving a truck and a van, occurred at about 8:43 p.m. in the area of 3900 North and 2000 West in Farr West, said Weber Fire Battalion Chief Mark Lund.

Lund told Gephardt Daily the drivers, a man and a woman, were the only occupants of the vehicles, and both appeared to be in their early 30s.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Lund said.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.