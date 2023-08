Aug. 27 (UPI) —¬†Former President¬†Donald Trump¬†returned to the platform formerly known as Twitter last week to share his mugshot.

Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday and posted the image around 9:38 p.m. ET that evening.

“MUG SHOT – AUGUST 24, 2023,” the post reads, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER DONALDJTRUMP.COM.”

The URL takes those who click on it to a political fundraiser for Trump’s second attempt at reelection.