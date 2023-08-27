SLCPD seeks man last seen with missing teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen with a missing 15-year-old girl, and have shared photos of him and his truck.

The missing girl is Paightyn Jones. Police have said she was in Salt Lake City for medical treatment, and does not have her medication.

“We need help finding the man seen in this photo with Paightyn,” the SLCPD update says.

“He left in the truck pictured below, and may have information on this case as he is the last known person to be seen with her. He is not a suspect. This remains a missing persons case.”

Police first issued a notice that Jones was missing on Saturday, and subsequently released a photo of the shirt she was last seen in, and now more surveillance photos showing her clothing.

Paightyn Jones 15 is shown in two photos In the photo at right she is shown in the T shirt she was last seen wearing Photos Salt Lake City Police Department

Jones is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing about 105 pounds. She has a heart tattoo on her cheek, and was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty auto racing T-shirt.

Jones is considered to be at risk. Anyone who sees her or has information that may help police is asked to call 911.