Update: Utah suspect killed by police sharpshooter while threatening baby identified

BEAVER DAM/LITTLEFIELD, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Mohave County, Arizona sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Beaver Dam.

According to a social media post by MCSO, deputies were notified of an active pursuit in Utah that was headed south into Mohave County on Highway 91 Thursday afternoon.

“Deputies responded to the area of Highway 91 and E. Biasi Ranch Rd. where the suspect, identified as Oscar Alcantara, 30, exited the vehicle holding a young child and a handgun and fled into the desert,” the MCSO statement said

Responding officers from multiple law enforcement agencies set up containment and officers established communication with Alcantara by phone.

“Alcantara refused to let the child go and was observed pointing the weapon at the child,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

“At this point, a member of the St. George Police Department Tactical Team shot and killed the suspect.”

The child was unharmed, but taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to the MCSO statement, the ordeal started in Washington City, Utah where police were trying to make contact with Alcantara regarding a disorderly conduct incident where a firearm was allegedly brandished.

“The investigation led detectives to an address in St. George, UT, where Alcantara was observed leaving as a passenger inside of a small SUV,” the MCSO statement said. “Washington City detectives made a traffic stop on the vehicle when a female driver exited the SUV.”

The woman told detectives that she and Alcantara were acquainted and that “he was in the back seat with a gun and a young child.”

Investigators said it was then that Alcantara jumped into driver’s seat and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued on through St. George, Santa Clara, Ivins and onto Old 91 in Mohave County where the pursuit came to a deadly end.

This investigation is ongoing.