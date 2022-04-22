Ball python found ‘chillin’ on a shelf’ at Indiana Walmart store

Animal control officers in Bloomington, Ind., responded to a Walmart store to collect a ball python seen "chillin' on a shelf."

April 21 (UPI) — Animal control officials in Indiana said they were left scratching their heads when a ball python was found “chillin’ on a shelf” at a Walmart store.

City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that personnel responded to the Walmart store in Bloomington when a young python was spotted on a shelf.

“This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a shelf. It’s unclear how he got there, but it was a good thing a good Samaritan saw him and notified county officers to come pick him up,” the post said.

A follow-up post said the snake, dubbed Wolverine, has been adopted into a new home.

The snake’s origins are still under investigation.

“We realize snakes can be quite alarming for some and we can imagine finding one in a public space may cause discomfort. We would love to know how our little pal ended up in Walmart, but Wolverine isn’t talking,” Animal Care and Control said.

