Investigators are shown on the scene of a triple homicide in Layton on May 19, 2023. Gephardt Daily photo by Nancy Van Valkenburg
Layton man gets 3 life sentences after pleading guilty to triple murder of wife, in-laws

By Nancy Van Valkenburg

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man who had pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder learned his prison sentence on Tuesday.

Jeremy Lake Bailey, 34, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms, without the possibility of parole, for the shooting deaths of his wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36, her father, Donald Stevens, 73, and her step-mother, Becky Stevens, 61. Bailey also shot and killed three of the family’s four dogs.

In October of this year, Bailey took a plea deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty.

Charging documents say Bailey called police at 9:45 a.m. May 19 and “reported there will be a murder suicide.”

Investigators are shown on the scene of a triple homicide in Layton on May 19 2023 Gephardt Daily photo by Nancy Van Valkenburg

Bailey told Layton City Police he killed his wife, in-laws and the three dogs approximately 20 minutes before calling dispatch. The shootings occurred “after engaging in a domestic violence incident with his wife,” charging documents say.

“He told Layton Police dispatch he had firearms which had been stored at a friend’s garage because he was thinking of doing this a few days ago.” The friend later confirmed that fact to police, saying he had been given the gun by the suspect on May 17.

Police responded to the residence, at about 1800 east Gentile Street, and took Bailey into custody.

The affidavit also states that in the police interview room, Bailey “requested his surviving dog not be taken to the pound.”

From left Anastasia Stevens Don Stevens and Becky Stevens Photos courtesy of gunmemorialorg
Nancy Van Valkenburg
Managing editor Nancy Van Valkenburg is an award-winning multimedia journalist with more than 30 consecutive years in the field.

Latest

