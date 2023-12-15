St. George Regional Airport evacuated amid bomb threat hoax

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Regional Airport was evacuated and a plane was debarked due to emailed bomb threats Friday morning, police said.

Police received multiple calls about bomb threats sent via email to St. George residents, which officers later determined were not credible.

One of the threats specifically mentioned the St. George Regional Airport, St. George police said in a news release.

“Due to this threat, the airport was evacuated and a plane was debarked. Additionally, a local school delayed their starting time while the school was deemed safe,” the release says.

Police determined the threats were part of a national email hoax that caused at least one Utah school to cancel classes for the day.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience with these events. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 435-627-4300,” the release says.