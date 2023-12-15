Police: Multiple bomb threats at Utah schools determined to be hoaxes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Several Utah schools received emailed bomb threats Thursday night and Friday, though police say all have been determined to be hoaxes.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued a statement confirming “multiple ‘bomb threat’ emails targeting schools in various states, including school districts within Utah.”

“As of our latest assessment, all received threats have been determined to be hoaxes. DPS is actively collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to conduct comprehensive investigations into these incidents,” the DPS statement says.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our educational institutions and the communities they serve. The safety of our students and school staff is of utmost importance.

“We want to reassure parents, students, and educators that appropriate measures are being taken to address these threats. We appreciate the understanding of the public as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our schools and communities.”

The North Summit School District opted to evacuate students at its school after receiving emailed threats Friday morning and canceled classes for the day as a precaution. School will resume Monday as scheduled, district officials said.

Weber School District officials said they received information from law enforcement about the bomb threat hoax Thursday, and the threats hit “some of our schools” Friday.

“In working with law enforcement, we are certain this is a hoax meant to try and disrupt the school system. We are working closely with law enforcement but we are confident there is no danger to our schools,” a district statement says.

“You may see some additional officers at schools around the county this morning, but we are trying to limit the disruption this hoax could cause. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.