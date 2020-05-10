Breaking: Salt Lake City Fire crews battle blaze in vacant building near downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews are at the scene of a burning abandoned building that was reported late Saturday night.

The structure, which has been the site of previous fires, is at 250 S. 200 East, just a short distance from downtown.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily that crews arrived at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Scanner traffic indicated the firefighters were dealing with the challenge of high-voltage power lines near the structure.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.