Police at scene of shooting in West Valley City’s Kings Pointe Park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kings Pointe Park.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. at the park, at 1330 W. Rothchild Drive (3665 South).

Early reports indicated that a teen-age male was wounded by gunfire, and WVCPD Lt. Justin Wyckoff confirmed that an 18-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and is in extremely critical condition.

Wyckoff told Gephardt Daily that two groups of people had a disagreement, and one group brought a gun to the park, while the other group was unarmed.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.