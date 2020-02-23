Update: No prisoners escaped during riot at Wells, Nev., prison camp

WENDOVER, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wendover Police Department has released updated information after a riot at a nearby Nevada prison facility prompted a warning to area residents Saturday afternoon that some of the inmates may have escaped.

“Department has learned from NHP (Nevada Highway Patrol) that no prisoners escaped from the Wells NDOC camp in Independence Valley,” the update on Facebook said.

No further information was released Saturday night.

There was great concern that prisoners had possibly escaped from the Wells Nevada Department of Corrections prison camp, 45 miles west of Wendover, when a riot broke out at the facility.

Officials had requested backup from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko Police Department SWAT.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.