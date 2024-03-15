Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retires from NFL

March 15 (UPI) — Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on social media.

Donald entered the league as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams. The 10-time Pro Bowl and eight-time All-Pro selection will finish his career with 111 sacks.

“Cheers to what’s next,” Donald wrote on Instagram and X. “Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love.”

Donald, 32, logged 53 combined tackles, 28 solo takedowns, eight sacks and three passes defensed in 16 starts last season. He totaled 543 combined tackles, 340 solo takedowns, 176 tackles for a loss, 24 forced fumbles, 21 passes defensed and seven fumble recoveries in 154 career appearances.

Donald, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022, signed a three-year, $95 million contract extension the following offseason.

The Rams, who restructured that deal with Donald, will take a salary cap hit of about $25 million in 2024 because of the contract extension.

“Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically — 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be,” Donald wrote on social media.

“I respected this game like no other and I’m blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me.

“Not many people get drafted to a team win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.”

Donald said he did not know what his future holds, but plans to spend more time with his family.

“The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I’ve been with the Rams,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a news release.

“He’s an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that’s authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves.

“As great of a player he is, he’s an even better person. He is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that’s right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we’ve made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He’s meant a lot to me personally and to my family.”